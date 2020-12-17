‘The Amazing Race’ finale recap: And the winner is… [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After 33,000 miles, 11 countries and two years sitting on the shelf, “The Amazing Race 32” will cross the finish line Wednesday and crown a new champ.

The final three — Riley and Maddison, Will and James, and Hung and Chee — will travel to New Orleans, where the finish line is at the Superdome. Here’s to the tasks being tough in the Big Easy since these guys have had it pretty easy with their multiple alliances. Will they resist the urge to race to the finish together? Let’s hope.

Everything has gone according to plan for the final three — well, except being unable to U-Turn DeAngelo and Gary two legs ago. But no matter since they ultimately were able to get them out last week when they banded together to figure out the music challenge while they left the former NFL players out hung to dry.

SEE ‘The Amazing Race’s’ DeAngelo and Gary feel betrayed by a ‘super secret alliance’ you never saw

All three teams have notched first-place finishes, with Riley and Maddison taking five, including the last four in a row (counting the Mega Leg’s halfway point). Will and James have three and have come in second the past three legs. Hung and Chee started strong winning the first two legs, but haven’t led the pack since.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of “Now It’s About Winning.”

Keep refreshing for the latest updates!

8:05 p.m. — At this point I just expect these three teams to hold hands and see what happens if they all cross the finish line at the same time. They’ve been codependent and paranoid all season, targeting teams that never really proved to be stronger than any of them. So let’s see what happens when the $1 million is actually on the line. As the winner’s of the last leg of the race, Riley & Maddison are first to receive notice that their next stop is New Orleans. All teams will be on the same flight – off they go!

8:15 p.m. — The teams sprint out of the New Orleans airport and hop in taxis en route Louis Armstrong Park. Will & James get their first, taking the early lead. In this task, teams have to collect beads being thrown from the Bourbon Street iconic balconies. When they have 50 red necklaces and 50 gold necklaces, they’ll get their next clue. I’ll assume they’re keeping this G-rated for CBS. Meanwhile, the Beard Bros have a bum cab driver and have begun this leg unable to find the French Quarter. Yikes! Will & James are collecting their beads when Hung & Chee arrive to join them.

8:25 p.m. — An upstanding citizen finally points Riley & Maddison in the right direction so they’re officially back in the race. They’ve lost significant time, but it doesn’t seem insurmountable. Hung & Chee think they finished first, but then realize only large beads are acceptable. Will & James are the next to figure this out and suddenly all three teams are neck and neck. Will & James finish first and receive their Road Block clue. One member of each team will have to find a little plastic baby hidden within a king cake at the bakery. Sounds super creepy, but apparently it’s a tradition. Hung & Chee race off to the bakery next, leaving Riley & Maddison in third place.

Watch today's chat at 5 p.m. PT with 4 top TV showrunners

Watch today's chat at 5 p.m. PT to view our chats with lead TV showrunners of “P-Valley” (Starz), “Raised by Wolves” (HBO Max), “The Stand” (CBS All Access) and “The Undoing” (HBO). Plus group chat by Chris Beachum.