CBS trimmed ‘The Amazing Race’s’ double-header for election coverage, so when will that episode air now?

If you tuned in to CBS on Wednesday night ready for two episodes of “The Amazing Race,” you were probably disappointed when that didn’t happen. Early Wednesday evening, CBS preempted the second hour for special election coverage, so when will you be able to see that episode?

While some fans are hoping the episode, the fifth of the season, will air on a special night, CBS has it slotted in the show’s regularly timeslot, Wednesdays at 8/7c, on Nov. 11. And it will be just one episode that night, as “S.W.A.T.” will kick off its fourth season with double episodes starting at 9/8c.

However, as previously scheduled, the following Wednesday, Nov. 18, will be a “Race” double-header with the sixth and seventh episodes (originally, the seventh and eighth were installments were slated to air that night before the switch-up).

Titled “You Don’t Strike Me as a Renaissance Man,” the fifth episode takes the teams to Paris, where they will have to make Crème Chantilly and compete in carnival games.

Though CBS announced the scheduling change Wednesday evening, the show’s official Twitter account didn’t share the news until the end of the first episode, leaving fans who didn’t catch wind of the last-minute revision confused and upset — especially because a “S.W.A.T.” rerun aired in the 9 o’clock slot with live election coverage set for 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Update: the second hour of The #AmazingRace has been preempted due to election coverage. Make sure to tune in next week for an all-new episode! — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) November 5, 2020

I want another hour!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ATZKll3Iw7 — Beth Schultz (@Rocking_it82) November 5, 2020

Okay, I was about say, something ain’t right. But didn’t y’all know the election was 11/3? I mean…. of course their would be extended coverage. Now my dark won’t record next week because it is recording the show this week. I hope I remember to watch. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/0kdyfkwdOa — Kay Thee Can 😂 (@kaycan) November 5, 2020

That’s some bullshit. Y’all been plugging 2 hours all week. — Krafty (@brotherkrafty) November 5, 2020

Why?! @CBS ain’t even showing election coverage, they’re showing one of their crime shows. GIVE US OUR 2ND HOUR OF AMAZING RACE! — Groot (@Grootiez) November 5, 2020

Very disappointed. You already postponed this season's premier long enough and now you hit the fans with this? — first name (@firstna14081641) November 5, 2020

This makes no sense! There was another show on after, not election coverage! — Marc (@BadAnimal) November 5, 2020

Boo, was looking forward to the distraction. — Karen Brooks (@Karen_IL) November 5, 2020

