CBS trimmed ‘The Amazing Race’s’ double-header for election coverage, so when will that episode air now?

If you tuned in to CBS on Wednesday night ready for two episodes of “The Amazing Race,” you were probably disappointed when that didn’t happen. Early Wednesday evening, CBS preempted the second hour for special election coverage, so when will you be able to see that episode?

While some fans are hoping the episode, the fifth of the season, will air on a special night, CBS has it slotted in the show’s regularly timeslot, Wednesdays at 8/7c, on Nov. 11. And it will be just one episode that night, as “S.W.A.T.” will kick off its fourth season with double episodes starting at 9/8c.

However, as previously scheduled, the following Wednesday, Nov. 18, will be a “Race” double-header with the sixth and seventh episodes (originally, the seventh and eighth were installments were slated to air that night before the switch-up).

Titled “You Don’t Strike Me as a Renaissance Man,” the fifth episode takes the teams to Paris, where they will have to make Crème Chantilly and compete in carnival games.

Though CBS announced the scheduling change Wednesday evening, the show’s official Twitter account didn’t share the news until the end of the first episode, leaving fans who didn’t catch wind of the last-minute revision confused and upset — especially because a “S.W.A.T.” rerun aired in the 9 o’clock slot with live election coverage set for 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

