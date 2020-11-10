Will and James can’t get into gear in this ‘Amazing Race’ sneak peek

The preview for the fifth episode of “The Amazing Race” teased Will and James having issues driving stick, and well, that is an understatement.

A new sneak peek (watch above) shows that while the couple took time to practice balancing bottles on their heads, they probably should’ve spent more time learning to drive manual. They, Michelle and Victoria, Leo and Alana, and Riley and Maddison are the first four teams to arrive in Paris, where they have to retrieve their cars from a parking garage. Riley and Maddison are able to zip out first, but Michelle and Victoria, and Leo and Alana find themselves stuck behind Will and James on the ramp.

Will desperately asks Leo for help, which is truly poetic since, you know, they had U-Turned Leo and Alana for helping Kaylynn and Haley. Leo agrees to drive their car up to a turn so that his and the sisters’ cars can pass them.

“Will and James were a plumbing issue. They clogged the ramp,” Leo said. “We knew they U-Turned us and I was enjoying their misfortune in the parking lot, but our priority was just getting them out of the way. We don’t want to be in a position where anyone, including them, thinks we’re being petty or vindictive. But we remember.”

The fifth episode was originally supposed to air last week as part of a double-header, but it was preempted for election coverage. It will air at “Race’s” regularly scheduled time, Wednesday at 8/7c, this week.

