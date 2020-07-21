Why ‘The Bachelorette’ had to recast its leading lady after Brad Womack’s second ‘Bachelor’ stint

Ashley Hebert became the Bachelorette from Brad Womack‘s second stint on “The Bachelor,” but that was not the original plan. On Monday’s “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!”, which revisited Womack’s two seasons as the Bachelor — Season 11 in 2007 and Season 15 in 2011 — Chris Harrison revealed that Chantal O’Brien, Womack’s runner-up from Season 15, was the first choice to hand out roses.

O’Brien clarified that she did not turn down the opportunity and had said yes, but then she went on a blind date.

“After our first date I called my best friend and I just said, ‘I just met my future husband,'” she recalled. “So it was that clear to me and I felt really bad because I’d committed to you guys to do [‘The Bachelorette’], but I also had to be honest. And I know you guys wouldn’t want somebody whose heart was somewhere else. And it worked out! Ashley found her husband, right? So it was good.”

It really did because O’Brien did end up marrying that guy, and they now have two kids. “We’ve been married now over eight years, and we have two awesome children, and he’s just my best friend,” she shared. “It worked out the way it was supposed to. I feel very lucky.”

Hebert, who finished in third, headlined Season 7 of “The Bachelorette,” on which she got engaged to J.P. Rosenbaum. The couple became just the second one in the entire franchise to marry, tying the knot in December 2012 in a ceremony officiated by Harrison. They now have two children.

O’Brien also revealed that the scrutiny she underwent after returning from filming “The Bachelor” was tough on her because of an incorrect spoiler that said she and Womack were engaged.

“I came home. It was right before Thanksgiving. All of the sudden, there was a spoiler out at the time that I was engaged to Brad, and it put a level of scrutiny on me that I just really wasn’t prepared for, and people speculating and saying all these things,” she said. “I was getting texts saying, ‘Congratulations on your engagement.’ I think it was just more of a shell shock.”

The only two-time Bachelor, Womack, who memorably chose no one in his first season, had gotten engaged to Emily Maynard, but they soon split. The then-single mom became the Season 8 Bachelorette, but didn’t find love there either. She has since married and welcomed three kids. Womack, who shot down being the Bachelor for a third time, introduced his girlfriend, Jena Mays, on Monday’s episode.

