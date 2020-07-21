‘The Bachelor’s’ Emily Maynard takes ‘a lot of the blame’ for her split from Brad Womack

Brad Womack popped the question to Emily Maynard on Season 15 of “The Bachelor” in 2011, but they never got their happily ever — and Maynard says she takes “a lot of the blame.”

“There was [a great love story]. It didn’t last so long, but I take a lot of the blame for that too,” Maynard told Chris Harrison on Monday’s “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!”, which highlighted Womack’s two stints as the Bachelor (watch above). “I was 24. I’m 34 now. I didn’t have the maturity to deal with all of that. And it was really hard. We both put in a lot of work traveling back and forth and all of that, but I think we both knew, ‘This is just not fun anymore. This is just not going to work.'”

After not choosing either of his finalists on Season 11 in 2007, Womack returned for a second go-around, falling for Maynard. The pair split up while the season was airing, but reconciled in time for “After the Final Rose” in March 2011. They broke up for good two months later.

In a separate interview with Harrison, Womack called the breakup “brutal” and noted the difficulties they had adjusting to real life after the show. Womack lives in Texas, while Maynard lives in North Carolina.

“I fell hard for her,” Womack recalled (watch below). “I think at the end of the day, we were just two different people. You get back to normal life and you start realizing that maybe we want different things. When all this is said and done and the show is gone, what do we actually want? And nothing’s right or wrong, but we just had different ideas of what the future looked like. It was a brutal breakup because I did fall in love with her very, very quickly and very deeply. And I was broken over it for a long time.”

A fan favorite, Maynard was named the Bachelorette for Season 8, which aired in 2012. The show filmed in her hometown of Charlotte, N.C., to accommodate the single mom and her daughter Ricki, whose father is late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.

“And then, of course, not only did we break up, but you did me the favor of having her be the Bachelorette, so thanks for nothing,” Womack quipped. “Not only was my heart broken, but then the announcement she’s going to be the Bachelorette. Every Monday night on national television, [she was there].”

Womack did not watch her season, and the exes do not keep in touch, but Maynard shared that Womack texted her when she married her current husband, Tyler Johnson, with whom she now has three sons, Jennings, Gibson and Gatlin. “He actually texted me after I got married and told me how happy he was for me,” Maynard revealed. “He’s so respectful. I have nothing but good words to say about Brad. It all works out.”

“I’m very respectful of boundaries,” Womack said. “Don’t get me wrong, after we broke up, I’m sure I called her 200 times and went straight to voicemail. But after all that died down, once I heard she was dating somebody, I don’t cross those boundaries. I think we both moved on.”

Womack, who said there’s “no way” he’d do “The Bachelor” for a third time, is currently in a relationship with Jena Mays, whom he introduced on the show.

