Chris Harrison says Bachelor Peter Weber was a ‘mess’ and he wanted to scream at him, but really, who didn’t?

Chris Harrison may be the host of the “Bachelor” franchise, but he is just like us when watching the shows — or, you know, seeing it all unfold in person. During his interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Kelly Clarkson asked Harrison who he has wanted to scream at the most in his 18 years working on “The Bachelor” and its numerous spin-offs.

“Gosh, I don’t know if there’s anyone who’s ever been on the show that I haven’t wanted to do that,” Harrison quipped (watch above). “I mean, even this last season with Peter [Weber], I wanted to just grab him by the shirt collar and be like, ‘Come on, man. Pull it together.’ Because he was a mess coming down the stretch.”

Look, he’s not wrong. Weber was a hot mess and made a lot of questionable choices or was just indecisive as all out, giving us that bonkers finale. Even his predecessor Colton Underwood has called him out on it.

Ironically, Underwood was also someone to whom Harrison wanted to give a piece of his mind. “Colton, obviously, jumping the fence and running away from me in the Portuguese countryside,” he added. “So, yeah, and even Hannah [Brown] and I had our moments. So I think probably with every Bachelor and Bachelorette, there is that moment where they want to scream at me — and sometimes they do — and then I want to yell at them.”

And before you think Harrison is starting trouble here, he emphasized that this all comes from a place of love. “That’s part of, honestly, I do get involved in these people’s lives and I do care about them and I think when you do love people— it’s not that you abuse them, that’s not love, but I think you do have those heated moments where you’re really telling your truth,” he said.

Clarkson agreed: “I think if you don’t care about someone, then you don’t care about telling the truth. You’re just like, whatever, I’m just going to move along. I think it means something when you do get heated. That means you’re involved, you’re invested.”

