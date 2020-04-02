Bachelor Colton Underwood reveals what led to his super short split from Cassie Randolph

In his new memoir, “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV,” which was released Tuesday, former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood reveals that he and Cassie Randolph broke up for two days last August due to communication issues. The source of those issues? The pressure he was putting on them.

“I put a lot of pressure on our relationship and I sort of was always defending it or I was overcompensating and trying too hard, and that was the case,” Underwood told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch above). “I was almost pushing her away by trying to bring her closer, saying, ‘No, we’ll be fine, we’ll be engaged by this date, we’ll do this, do this, do this.'”

The Season 23 star’s behavior and declarative statements were “overwhelming” for Randolph, who asked that they talk through everything. “[She’d say,] ‘We need to talk about this. You can’t just go out in the media and say this or you can’t tweet about this or Instagram this without communicating or talking with me,'” Underwood continued. “We both let a lot of little things build up because we got busy. She was doing a lot of things on her own and I was doing things on my own. We forgot that what made us so strong was that communication and working through problems together and being there for one another and being a team.”

After reconciling, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November and now are much more lax about everything, discussing their future with no specific timeline attached. They won’t live together before they’re married and have talked about having kids, but have decided to no longer answer questions about Underwood’s virginity. “It’s sort of funny because I feel like her baby announcement will be my virginity announcement all at the same time,” he joked. “So you sort of get a two-for-one whammy when we decide we’re ready to have kids.”

In the book, the former NFL player, who’s been isolated at Randolph’s family home after being diagnosed with coronavirus, said that an engagement was “something we’d both like to see this year.” But don’t be surprised or worried if it doesn’t happen.

“We’re a normal couple. There is no certainty right now. I mean, we’re not engaged, we’re not married. I love her to bits and pieces and I think that, for us, we just need to keep communicating and having those open conversations with one another,” he said. “We’re just taking it day by day right now. It’s still a day-by-day thing at this point. There is no certainty right now in this world.”

