‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus: ‘It’s been kicking my ass’

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced Friday on Instagram.

Underwood, 28, said he started experiencing symptoms a few days ago, got tested and received his results on Friday. “For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side,” he wrote.

In an accompanying video, Underwood encouraged young people to take COVID-19 seriously, practice social distancing, and not to brush off the virus as one that only affects the elderly. While some patients feel fine and and are asymptomatic, the disease has been particularly draining on him.

“I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy … and it’s been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly,” the former football player said. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.”

SEE ‘The Bachelor’: Where are they now?

Underwood, who headlined Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” is self-isolating at the family home of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph in Huntington Beach, Calif., and said they were all in “good spirits.”

Stating that he doesn’t want to cause “fear or panic,” Underwood reiterated to his followers to self-quarantine. “I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home,” he said. “Stay in your house and do your part and take care of one another.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions