Here’s what will (and won’t) go down on Peter’s fantasy suite dates on ‘The Bachelor’

After an intense hometown dates week, things will definitely heat up even more during fantasy suites week on Monday’s “The Bachelor.” Peter Weber and his final three ladies, Hannah Ann, Victoria F. and Madison, head to Australia’s Gold Coast, where the women will have to live together for the first time when they’re not on their potentially overnight dates with the pilot.

The entire crux of the episode, which ABC has built all of its promo material out of, is Madison’s revelation to Peter that she’s saving herself for marriage and her “suite ultimatum” to him.

Here’s what you can expect from the episode.

Hannah Ann

Between Victoria’s drama and Madison’s “ultimatum,” Hannah Ann is getting the short end of the stick here, but maybe that’s a good thing. She and Peter will have a jet ski date, during which, according to ABC, she promises to “always be there for him no matter what happens.” Peter, in turn, finds himself falling for her, and they “get serious at night.”

SEE Watch Madison walk out on Peter after finding out he had sex with the other women in this ‘Bachelor’ promo

Victoria F.

When will Peter realize he’s made a huge mistake keeping Victoria? That’s the question on every fan’s mind. After Peter’s ex Merissa Pence gave him the lowdown on Victoria last week on their ultimately cataclysmic hometown date, their relationship, as ABC puts it, “is in more danger than ever.” They’ll take a helicopter ride over Moran Falls and will discuss where their relationship goes from there. The answer is the fantasy suite, of course.

Madison

The hometown dates episode ended with Madison asking Peter to speak with her for a minute, and it’s no big secret what she’s about to say: She doesn’t believe in sex before marriage. Their date consists of scaling one of the tallest buildings in the world, an apt metaphor for the barrier in their way. A promo shows Madison telling Peter that she can’t be with him if he’s slept with the other women, to which he says he has been “intimate” with them. Cue Madi strutting outta there while Pete cries.

Since Victoria has more lives than a cat, all of this might point to her surviving yet again. Reality Steve has the fantasy suite week results here if you cannot wait.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions