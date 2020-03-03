‘Not even Peter’ knows how ‘The Bachelor’ will end: Chris Harrison’s insane tease totally supports this finale theory

ABC is really gonna milk this unspoiled finale for all it’s worth, huh? On Monday’s “The Bachelor: Women Tell All,” Chris Harrison teased Peter Weber‘s two-part finale next week as one so unpredictable that not a single soul knows how it concludes.

“It is a finale so unexpected, so unprecedented, there is not a single person who knows how Peter’s journey will end,” Harrison stated. “Not even Peter.”

Is this typical Bachelor Nation hyperbole or is there something to it? The fact that the finale has been unspoiled gives it some credence, and Peter, who picked his final two of Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett on Monday’s episode, confirms there is a basis of truth to it.

“There’s definitely a chance about that,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch above) after the “Women Tell All” taping last week, choosing his words carefully. “Things continue to unfold until the very last second and I don’t know when that last second occurred.”

Asked if he was waiting for his feelings to be reciprocated, the pilot would only say, “It was the toughest, toughest last week for sure of my life, and you’ll see what that means.”

Now, yes, it sounds insane that the person who is literally the Bachelor does not know how his journey ends, because he’s, you know, there, isn’t he? But based on everything we’ve heard about this roller coaster of a finale, it is entirely possible Peter does not know. One of the popular fan theories about the ending is that Peter does not pop the question until live on “After the Final Rose” (except it’d technically be “Before the Final Rose” then). That, of course, means he does not know what the woman he’s chosen will say at this moment.

This also jibes with the pieces of info Reality Steve has gathered about the finale. SPOILER ALERT! Skip this paragraph if you don’t want to know. You’ve been warned. According to Reality Steve, in the finale, Madison self-eliminates before the final rose ceremony, leaving Hannah Ann as the default “winner.” But Reality Steve does not believe Peter picks Hannah Ann and has instead tried to win back Madison after the show. No one knows if he’s been successful or not. “He’s with her, they’re either working on a relationship, or they are happy and together now,” Reality Steve wrote. “However, if you told me he was single, I can’t say I’d be surprised either.” Madison has been unsure about her future with Peter after he disregarded her non-ultimatum ultimatum about sleeping with the other women, so it makes sense that there are so many question marks over not only their status but her possible answer should he propose live. And it doesn’t even have to be a proposal that happens because if Peter and Madison are as precarious as Reality Steve thinks they could be, Peter could also just merely be asking her to give him another chance on “After the Final Rose.”

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” have had twist season finales before, so Peter wouldn’t be unprecedented in that regard. A handful of couples have broken up or changed their minds in between wrapping production and the finale airdate — or in Brad Womack‘s case, didn’t choose either finalist. Last season on “The Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown dumped her betrothed Jed Wyatt after learning that he had a girlfriend the entire time he was on the show. Most famously, Jason Mesnick broke up with Melissa Rycroft on “After the Final Rose” in Season 13 after revealing he was in love with runner-up Molly Malaney, whom he hadn’t seen since the show wrapped. Malaney agreed to get back together, and they have now been married for 10 years and have a daughter.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. similarly changed his mind, calling off his engagement to Becca Kufrin shortly after Season 22 wrapped and resuming a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham while the season was airing. He proposed to her on “After the Final Rose,” and they married and welcomed a daughter last year.

“The Bachelor’s” two-part finale will air Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

