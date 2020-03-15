Hannah Ann shared if she thought Peter and Madison would last right before the ‘Bachelor’ couple split

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett are dunzo. Shocking, we know. They lasted a mere two days after the finale of “The Bachelor,” arguably the most dramatic finish in the show’s history. But before they announced their split late Thursday night, Hannah Ann Sluss was taking the high road when it came to the former couple.

In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that was taped Thursday, prior to the breakup news, and aired Friday, Hannah Ann — to whom Peter proposed and then dumped weeks later because he wasn’t over Madison — was asked by guest host Sean Hayes if she thought they would last.

“Well, it didn’t last with me,” she said with a laugh (watch above). “But if he can follow through with his decision, then I wish them the best. I’m staying out of it though! I’m staying out of it!”

Kudos for still managing to sneak in some shade there with that “if he can follow through with his decision.” As of Friday afternoon, Hannah Ann has not weighed in on the breakup.

The 23-year-old won over all of Bachelor Nation on the tumultuous finale after she eviscerated Peter for his actions, telling him, “So a word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.” In his Instagram post announcing his split from Madison, Peter took “full responsibility” for what happened with Hannah Ann.

After ending their engagement in late January, Hannah Ann had “a lot of pent-up emotion … over the past five weeks,” she told Hayes. But being able to watch the season was “very helpful” in helping her get over him.

“Watching the season has been very helpful working through any unresolved feelings I had towards Peter because I was able to watch my ex-fiancé not only make out with every girl, but see him just mislead me and betray me,” she explained. “And that alone kind of gave me the closure that I needed. And sometimes knowing that you deserve better is the closure that you need.”

Of their split, she was “very blindsided” because she had asked Peter before meeting him in L.A. if he wanted to break up and he had said no. “Walking into that day, we both knew that there was going to be cameras, and we were working through his unresolved issues he had,” she said. “But I told him prior to going to L.A., I was like, ‘Hey, you know, if you’re wanting to break up with me, just give me a heads up.’ And he said, ‘No, I love you, we’re going to work through this.’ He told me to trust him, so I trusted that. And walking into that day, that was the very first time I heard him say, ‘I can’t give you my full heart.'”

One person who has given her their full heart and then some is Peter’s mom Barbara, who loves Hannah Ann as much as she despises Madison. “Oh, goodness. Barb, I know she’s been getting some heat, but mine and Barb’s common ground is I loved Peter and she loves Peter,” Sluss said of her biggest fan. “We both are rooting for his happiness, and that’s what our common ground was and still is. She’s just looking out for her son and is worried he might be making a bad decision.”

