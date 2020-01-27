Hannah Brown thinks it’s ‘wild’ everyone believes she’ll be back on ‘The Bachelor’ (again)… so will she?

Hannah Brown sent Bachelor Nation into a tailspin when she popped up on the season premiere of “The Bachelor” earlier this month and confessed she still had feelings for Peter Weber. He was so distraught that he canceled a group date and asked her to join the season, but they ended up going their separate ways. Still, that has not stopped fans from speculating that she will return later in the season and that Peter will/has given her the his final rose.

“Wild. Y’all have to keep watching Is that what we have to always say?” Brown told “Entertainment Tonight” when presented with the rumor (watch below). Asked point blank if she shows up again, the seasoned reality show star stated, “I do not know.”

In reality (no pun intended), it’s unlikely Brown returns — at least for an extended period of time — since “The Bachelor’s” production schedule overlapped with that of “Dancing with the Stars” in the fall. And as we know, Brown won the whole thing, so she, in theory, wouldn’t have had time to head to all of “The Bachelor’s” jet-setting locations.

But given all the drama that punctuated her season of “The Bachelorette” — Brown ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt after news broke that he had a girlfriend at home while on the show — could she return to find true love again?

“I don’t know [if I’d be the Bachelorette again]!” Brown said. “Because I think everybody thinks that like… there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending? But there’s a lot of good that comes out of it too. I would never, like, completely bash the ‘Bachelor’ franchise. I think it’s had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together. So, of course, I want that, but it doesn’t have to be as the Bachelorette.”

She added: “Right now, I’m just trying to seize the opportunities that I have. It doesn’t have to be as the Bachelorette.”

At the moment, Brown is preparing to perform on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour in New York on Jan. 28, where she’ll reunite with her partner Alan Bersten. Because of her busy schedule, this is thus far her only appearance on the tour.

“I’m a little worried because I’m like, ‘Oh, I haven’t danced in a while.’ I’m going to have to really just put it in crunch time and make sure I get the best performance that I can,” she said. “It’s going to be really fun, though. No pressure of the judges and a live audience. Oh wait, there is a live audience!”

