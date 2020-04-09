Kelley Flanagan says ‘Bachelor’ producers locked her in a closet for 3 hours to keep her away from Peter Weber

It hasn’t exactly been a great week for “Bachelor” production. Last week, Colton Underwood, freed from his contract, revealed all the issues he had with producers while filming the 23rd season of “The Bachelor.” And now Kelley Flanagan has shared her own gripe with them on Season 24.

In an interview on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins‘ “Almost Famous” podcast, Flanagan claimed that producers attempted to manipulate Peter Weber‘s feelings about her and even locked her in a closet for three hours at one point to keep them apart. Yes, you read that correctly.

“The first couple of weeks, I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell 100 percent that like producers were in his head,” Flanagan said. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us, but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bullshit.'”

The attorney said she asked Weber during their one-on-one date, which “no one really saw,” if she could “speak freely,” to which he said yes. “, ‘They don’t let me see you. They locked me up in a closet for three hours last week, and they won’t let me see you,'” she recalled. “I said, ‘You clearly know they push some people forward and they don’t push others forward.’ … Things were getting in his head that he wasn’t able to make his own decision and it just kind of pissed me off.”

That would partly explain Weber’s abysmal decision-making throughout the season, but it’s still no excuse for it. We all know how reality TV works. We’ve seen “UnREAL.” And frankly, it’s not shocking at all that production would try to create some drama between Weber and Flanagan since they had already randomly met before the season began filming. They have narratives to shape and hours to fill, you know? Locking someone in a closet is not cool though. Let’s hope it was a gigantic walk-in at least. Perhaps, if this all happened, that did affect Weber’s choice to eliminate Flanagan at final five. But maybe it worked out? They’re quarantining together at her apartment now, but not dating… yet.

