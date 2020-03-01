Meet the cast of the ‘Bachelor’ musical spin-off ‘Listen to Your Heart’

“The Bachelor” isn’t over yet, but it’s time to prepare for the next phase of the franchise. No, we’re not talking about “The Bachelorette,” but the newest spin-off, “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.”

ABC has released the names and photos of the 23 contestants on the musical version of “The Bachelor. These 11 women and 12 men will look to end their solo acts and form a perfect duet by literally making beautiful music together (OK, we’ll stop).

The cast ranges from 21 to 38 in age. Most of them are from Los Angeles or Nashville (shocking), with a predictably heavy bent toward country and pop. And then there’s Matt from Encino, Calif., who does neo soul, and Ryan from Dearborn Heights, Mich., who is into jazz, funk, pop and R&B. The only major musical style not represented here is hip-hop, which is also not surprising.

On the show, the singles will perform famous songs individually and as couples, and will be judged on their performances, including by, per ABC, some of the “biggest names in the music business.” Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her fiance Jordan Rodgers are among the familiar Bachelor Nation alums who will drop by the series.

“Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing,” ABC teases.

Meet the cast in the gallery above.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” hosted by Chris Harrison, premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

