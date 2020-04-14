Chris Harrison extends an invite to Lady Gaga to appear on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ next season

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” the new “Bachelor” spin-off that premiered on Monday, was inspired by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s sultry Oscar performance of “Shallow,” and while neither is on the show this season, Chris Harrison hopes “Bachelor” fan Gaga can make a monster of an appearance on Season 2.

“Gaga, we’re all fans. And Season 2, please be a part of it,” Harrison jokingly pleaded on “Entertainment Tonight” (watch above).

Like everyone in Bachelor Nation, Gaga had some thoughts on the “Bachelor” finale last month, tweeting, “If Peter breaks up with Hannah Ann and proposes to Madison,” along with a facepalm emoji and a hashtag of her fittingly titled new single “Stupid Love.”

If Peter breaks up with Hannah Ann and proposes to Madison 🤦‍♀️#StupidLove — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 11, 2020

“Listen to Your Heart” puts a musical twist on the long-running franchise as single musicians search for love and a successful music career. Or as Harrison puts it, the show is looking for its “Jackson and Ally.”

SEE ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ was inspired by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s steamy Oscar performance

“That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for Bradley and Lady Gaga,” Harrison said. “Look, I don’t have to preach to the choir here, but that moment at the Oscars when Bradley and Lady Gaga were performing together, and we all thought they could literally fall on the stage and make a baby right at that moment — that is what we’re trying to create. That’s what ‘Listen to Your Heart’ is — can you create that chemistry?”

Cooper and Gaga’s performance was such a huge part of “Listen to Your Heart’s” origin story that Harrison straight-up told the contestants so on the first night. (Although why anyone wants to mirror “A Star Is Born” is beyond us — y’all know how it ends, right?) “The first stand-up, when I’m in front of the house, I say, ‘Welcome to Listen to Your Heart.’ I talk about ‘A Star Is Born.’ I talk about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper,” he shared. “It felt really weird because it’s so out of place. But we honestly took a page from that script and thought, ‘Can we, with our Bachelor magic, create that?’

“Listen to Your Heart” features celebrity judges, ranging from Bachelor Nation alums to musicians like Jason Mraz and Toni Braxton, so Gaga could easily drop by for a panel if a second season is ordered.