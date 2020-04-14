Attn. Bachelor Nation: ‘Listen to Your Heart’ may get more episodes than originally planned

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” which premiered on Monday, is currently scheduled for a six-episode run, but don’t be surprised if that gets extended as networks deal with TV scheduling in the time of COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, networks are scrambling to fill airtime and rejiggering schedules as production has shut down across the globe indefinitely. For ABC, it won’t have “The Bachelorette” launching in its usual mid-May slot, but “Listen to Your Heart,” which wrapped before the shutdown, could come to the rescue.

“The deal with Listen to Your Heart is we’re going to try to extend that and create as much content as we possibly can,” Harrison told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch above). “It’s not crazy for ABC to call and say, ‘Hey, Episode 4, can you guys do another hour?’ or whatever. That happens quite a bit. So it’s not crazy to look deeper into the show and think, ‘Hey, could Episode 6 have three hours?’ or whatever. So we’re just trying to be creative and try to leave all the cards on the table.”

If the musical spin-off remains at six episodes, it would end on Monday, May 18 — the day Season 16 of “The Bachelorette” was supposed to premiere. But the Clare Crawley-fronted installment doesn’t even have any footage in the can as production was postponed the day it was supposed to start filming.

Self-quarantining means that “Listen to Your Heart” has to complete its post-production remotely, which has added an another wrinkle, especially if more episodes are ordered. “We were rushing to get ‘Listen to Your Heart’ on Monday, April 13. We were crushing the post department. Now, we’re doing this from home, so even the version that I just watched isn’t cut; it’s not ready to go,” Harrison revealed. “It’s not ready to air, so I’m still watching rough versions of the show. It’s not even ready to be consumed yet. So again, we are doing our best to get content on and create as much content as we can, but trying to do it from home, like everybody else is.”

And if it’s not on linear TV, Bachelor Nation could also possibly look forward to one of the franchise’s trademark reunion shows virtually for “Listen to Your Heart.” “There’s definitely potential for that,” Harrison said. “Hopefully everybody loves the show and they want more of it. If there is this appetite for more and we think that there’s enough story there, where there’s relationships or whatever it is where it garners a special, then yeah. Unless we can get people safely into a studio — it would definitely be done without an audience — but I think we could Zoom.”

“How many [episodes] are scheduled right now? Six, eight, 10? [There’ll be] 27 episodes of ‘Listen to Your Heart,'” he joked.

