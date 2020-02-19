The first promo for ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ is full of guitar-smashing drama, of course [WATCH]

Regardless of whether Peter Weber finds happily ever after with one of his three remaining ladies on “The Bachelor,” the franchise is moving on — and quickly — to find perfect harmony with “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.”

Premiering on Monday, April 13, the musical spin-off aired its first promo during Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” to the tune of — what else? — Roxette‘s “Listen to Your Heart.” The series will feature 20 men and women who search for everlasting love through music. The singles will perform famous tunes individually and as couples to, per ABC’s logline, “look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings, and ultimately fall in love.”

Or as the promo puts it: Could love and music make the perfect duet? Or will they leave as solo acts?

SEE Peter’s ex Merissa Pence explains why she warned him about Victoria F. on ‘The Bachelor’ — and how it almost didn’t happen

The musical puns are going to be endless, and we cannot wait.

Like on the OG show, the contestants will live together, but the dates and challenges will be music-themed. Some of the “biggest names in the music business” will also visit to judge their performances, as well as former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and her fiance Jordan Rodgers, as seen in the promo.

“Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing,” ABC says. That probably does not include the chick who smashes a guitar on the ground and the person who angered her enough to smash said guitar. The addition of instruments will really up the drama quotient here.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” hosted by Chris Harrison, premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions