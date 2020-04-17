All the ladies love Brandon, much to Mel’s chagrin, in this ‘Listen to Your Heart’ sneak peek

You know the scene in “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) when Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Michael (David Krumholtz) solicit Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date Kat (Julia Stiles) so Cameron can go out with her sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), who’s also the object of uber-tool Joey Donner’s (Andrew Keegan) affection, and Patrick goes, “What is it with this chick? She have beer-flavored nipples?” Well, Brandon is the Bianca of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.”

Everyone wants a piece of Brandon, including two new contestants who join the show in Monday’s episode. Well, get in line, ladies. The ex-Marine, who received a rose from Savannah in the series premiere, is well aware of his bevy of suitors. “I’m still on the fence with some of these women,” Brandon tells Savannah in a sneak peek via “People” (watch below). “It’s hard for me to have a deep, emotional connection with someone in just two weeks.”

The same can’t be said for Mel, who survived an awkward date with Matt — who probably still doesn’t know Chris Harrison‘s name — last week and confesses in a talking head that she’s been into Brandon “from the beginning. “However, he’s a hot commodity right now,” she acknowledges.

“You’re fortunate because you have a lot of routes on your map right now,” she tells him. Subtle, girl.

“Yeah, I just want to continue to keep options open and continue to pursue conversations like this, hanging out,” he replies.

“It’s already easy with Brandon,” she adds in the confessional. “I think a date would really help us.”

You see where this is going, right? The next date card goes to Savannah, who, of course, selects Brandon, prompting Mel to scurry out of the room. “Listen to Your Heart”: Where everyone reverts to eighth grade.

Wait ’til Mel finds out they kissed.

