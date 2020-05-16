Jamie and Trevor have a heart-to-heart before fantasy suites in this ‘Listen to Your Heart’ sneak peek

It’s not a “Bachelor” show without a fantasy suite. The overnight option that has caused much mess and distress on the franchise will make its debut on Monday’s season finale of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” to cause more mess and distress.

The final three couples — Rudi and Matt, Bri and Chris, and Jamie and Trevor — are each offered the fantasy suite in Nashville, the location of the grand finale. But before anything happens, Jamie wants to get on the same page as Trevor.

“Going into this date tonight knowing that there is a fantasy suite on the line, I want to make sure that I get the answers that I need in order for me to feel fully comfortable moving forward,” she says in a talking head in the sneak peek below via “People.” “I’m feeling nervous because every guy that I’ve ever seriously dated has cheated on me, so obviously I do have those trust issues.”

The 21-year-old confesses to the “American Idol” alum that she has “a lot of struggles with my self-worth” as a result of her unfaithful exes. “I have had so many internal battles, like, when things get really hard, I shut down sometimes,” she explains.

Trevor says that he too has been affected by past relationships, not-so subtly referencing his ex and Natascha‘s friend on whom he “emotionally cheated.” “I also apologize if I ever seemed like I ever had walls up because of my past experiences,” he adds.

Jamie seems comforted by his understanding and words, but obviously you’ll have to tune in Monday to see what happens next.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

