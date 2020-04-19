‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ will bring us new contestants and the first scandal in Episode 2

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” delivered on the drama in the series premiere, and you can be sure there’ll be more of it in the second episode, in which its chief love triangle may just break apart.

New contestants will arrive, a la “Bachelor in Paradise,” and as seen in the preview, one of them, Natascha, has a bone to pick with Trevor: Her friend is his ex, on whom he allegedly cheated. An earlier preview showed Trevor admit to “emotional cheating,” as if that’s any better. You can bet this won’t sit well with 21-year-old Jamie, so a win for Ryan. This also comes after Trevor and Jamie have a date busking and performing Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.”

Two new arrivals, Mariana and Ruby, become the latest to swoon over ex-Marine Brandon. Julia is still thinking about Brandon despite giving her rose to Sheridan last week. She and the long-haired rocker will have a “make-or-break” date at iHeartRadio’s “Valentine in the Morning” show, where they’ll perform Maren Morris‘ “The Bones.”

SEE Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’

One of the low-key (in every definition of the word) couples last week, Bri and Chris, have a date at the Guitar Center, where they, according to ABC, “spend the night.” Are they saying what we think they’re saying? Probably not.

With 11 women and eight guys this week, the men will hand out roses at the “intense, jaw-dropping” rose ceremony, sending three ladies home. That means Matt will have at least one more episode to learn who Chris Harrison is.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions