Here’s what you can expect from the first stage performances on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

After two weeks of mingling and, uh, cheating accusations, it’s time to get down to business in the third episode of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.” The couples will finally perform together before a panel of judges to showcase their musical and romantic connection.

But first (sorry, mixing reality shows here), any couple who is not feeling one another is asked to split before things get started. You know Jamie and Trevor, and Bri and Chris are definitely not splitting. The new quadrangle of Savannah, Brandon, Julia and Sheridan could provide a shake-up, but they stick with their existing partners. And that’s where the real drama begins because Savannah discovers Brandon may have been getting close with Julia, who is way more into the ex-Marine than she is into the lovestruck Sheridan (poor guy).

The preview already teased a confrontation between the ladies and lots of tears. “Julia’s jealous, insecure, and at the end of the day, Brandon chose me,” Savannah says. (Really, though, what is it about this guy?)

SEE Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’

The two dates are a photo shoot styled by Rebecca Mink, and a concert for Natascha and Ryan at the Anaheim House of Blues by country singer Chris Lane. Lane just so happens to be married to Lauren Bushnell Lane, aka the “Bachelor” Season 20 winner who was engaged to Ben Higgins for a year. Gotta love the synergy.

Two couples will struggle with their chemistry onstage, according to ABC. You can probably figure out one of them. The judges this week are Bachelor Nation couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Kesha and Jason Mraz.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions