‘Listen to Your Heart’ will introduce a couple swap in Episode 4 to guarantee even more drama

Remember last week when Chris Harrison told everyone on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” that they have to solidify their partnerships and if they’re not feeling it, they need to book it? Well, just kidding — sort of.

In a classic reality TV move, the show will drop a twist in Episode 4: couple swap. Yup, the remaining six couples — Natascha and Ryan, Julia and Sheridan, Bri and Chris, Rudi and Matt, Jamie and Trevor, and Savannah and Brandon — have to switch partners just for dates to test their relationships. If only Gabe had stuck it out for one more week! Would the show have done this twist if not for the Julia-Brandon-Savannah love triangle? Probably, but now it’s gleefully doing it.

Of course, Julia and Brandon will be paired up, leaving Savannah fuming and poor lovesick Sheridan devastated. ABC teases that “a shocking exit brings another romantic triangle into focus as one man must decide which of the two women he has been juggling will make the best romantic and musical partner,” and that before the main performance at The Novo, one songstress will “undermine a less secure competitor with some troubling news about her singing partner.” Sounds a whole lot like Sheridan and Julia/Savannah, right? Well, we’re burying the lede because ABC has also released from the episode, and Sheridan and Savannah are MIA, while Julia and Brandon perform together. So some sh– is about to go down.

SEE ‘Listen to Your Heart’s’ Savannah was ‘shocked’ by Julia’s wild behavior over Brandon

Elsewhere, one couple will get the opportunity to write a song together with songwriter Joel Crouse and perform it at The Roxy. The celebrity judges are Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, and Bachelor Nation’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

