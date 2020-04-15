Let’s look at those cheating accusations against Trevor on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

Trevor Holmes might just supply us with all the drama on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” this season. The former “American Idol” contestant/Katy Perry crush and current Jed Wyatt twin got immediately entangled in the first love triangle of the season and will be caught in the first scandal of the season as well.

In the promo of the second episode at the end of the series premiere, a new contestant, Natascha, struts into the mansion and drops a bombshell on everyone. “I actually know Trevor because I’m friends with his ex,” she announces. Later, during a sit-down with Trevor, she asks him, “The lying and the cheating — are you gonna tell Jamie?”, referring to Trevor’s love triangle paramour from whom he received a rose in the premiere over her other suitor Ryan.

While Trevor isn’t shown responding to Natascha in this promo, astute Bachelor Nation members will recall that in the season-long preview released last month, Trevor tells her, “I told you — there was some emotional cheating.” But the second part of that sentence was played as a voiceover, so there could’ve been some savvy editing going on there.

SEE Here’s everything to know about ‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’

Nevertheless, you likely have lots of questions about this: “Did he cheat? Didn’t he? Who is this ex? He knows what happened to Jed, right?” Well, Trevor has some answers. In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the 29-year-old confirmed that the ex in question is Sierra Nielsen, whom he was dating at the time of his “American Idol” audition, which aired in March 2018. After getting a ticket to Hollywood, Sierra bounded into the room and jumped into his arms before a smitten Perry could. The couple later did an interview on “Good Morning America,” during which Sierra said she told Perry “that we could share him.” It was kind of cute, but they broke up sometime later that year.

“The person that comes onto the show, she’s a friend of this ex,” Trevor told “ET” (watch below). “That is the person she is talking [about]. And I was kind of blindsided by this whole thing. But like I said, it’s just you have to trust the timing of your life, and I think this experience came along at the right time for me. This whole thing has been a roller coaster.”

As for the cheating accusations, Trevor didn’t address them directly, but said of their breakup: “She’s a great person. I think we … ultimately weren’t meant to be together. Looking back, I wasn’t ready for a relationship at the time. I had some personal growing to do and I needed that time to be alone and really do that soul-searching and figure myself out. And I think you have to trust the timing of your life.”

SEE Relive that time ‘Idol’s’ Katy Perry crushed hard on Trevor Holmes, now ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’s’ Jed clone

Without naming any names, in an Instagram post in September 2018, Sierra revealed that she had recently left an “unhealthy” relationship and was trying to heal from “his betrayals.” “I know infidelity & deceit come with a lot of pain & heartache,” she wrote. “Taboo or not, I’ve always vowed to be honest, to share my heart & to create space for the hard stuff. I’m choosing to share my truth in hopes it reaches at least one of you who may be in the same position.”

Meanwhile, after the “Listen to Your Heart” cast was revealed in February, Reality Steve wrote of Trevor on his site: “Anyway, everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a f**k boy he is.”

Trevor tells “ET” that he didn’t know who Natascha was “until she sat me down and told me,” and while he felt blindsided, he’s taking a zen approach to it all. “It’s not something that I think anyone is prepared for or can expect. But it’s life. Just like any other part of life, you can’t control things that have happened or there are things you can’t control; all you can control is how you react,” he said. “So I think that I was nothing but myself on this show and I’m proud of my journey that I’ve had on this show.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions