‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’s’ Trevor Holmes wants you to know that he, unlike Jed, is here for the right reasons

A star was sort of reborn on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.” Trevor Holmes, who stole Katy Perry‘s heart on “American Idol” in 2018, made an unforgettable debut, not just getting wrapped in a love triangle, but because he looked and sounded so much like the second coming of Jed Wyatt that even Hannah Brown was triggered. But don’t think he is exactly like the former “Bachelorette” winner.

“I didn’t want people to think I’m just on there to promote my career, so then when this opportunity came along to experience love and do music, it just seemed like a no-brainer for me,” Trevor told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch below).

Fantastic shade. Not an avid “Bachelor” viewer, Trevor did not see Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” and does not know Wyatt, but he heard about all the drama that Wyatt wrought, going on “The Bachelorette” to boost his music career and proposing to Brown despite having a girlfriend back home (“Listen to Your Heart” is truly a missed opportunity for Jed). So maybe it wasn’t exactly the best idea for Trevor to wear Wyatt’s signature sherpa-lined jacket on “Listen to Your Heart.”

Before “Listen to Your Heart” existed, Trevor says “several people” in his life suggested he try out for “The Bachelor.” “I had thought about it for a bit,” he revealed. “I didn’t want to want to go on and people think, ‘Oh, this guy is trying to promote his music career,’ so I decided it wasn’t a good decision for me.”

The singer, who’s looking to “fall in love with my best friend,” had an “instantaneous connection” with Jamie on the show, immediately getting in the hot tub. After she was chosen by another suitor, Ryan, for a date to record John Mayer‘s “Gravity,” Trevor responded by serenading her with another Mayer tune, “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” — which, you know, is about a breakup — and received a rose from Jamie.

But he claims he wasn’t purposely plotting to secure that rose. “I didn’t do anything meticulously to try and earn her rose or whatever. I was just me, and that was enough for her to make her decision. And so I’m grateful for that,” he said. “I feel like [being serenaded] would be special to someone who’s not a musician, so … [in this case], I’m not pulling out some talent that’s gonna woo them. For me, music is such a personal thing. I’m not always the best at expressing myself through words and I thought, ‘Just let me show her another part of me through music.'”

He added: “I’m aware that Jamie is a hot commodity in the house. I think a lot of the guys are attracted to Jamie. I didn’t have any agenda or plan to try and stick along as long as I can. I’m not plying any games or anything like that. I wanted to give a fair chance to try and talk to the other girls and see if there’s anything else there, but I kind of felt right up front that my connection is with Jamie.”

Just like Perry did with him, immediately tell him he was “so hot” when he walked into that “Idol” audition. The 29-year-old, who had a girlfriend at the time, was cut before the top 24, and Perry is now engaged to and expecting a baby with Orlando Bloom. “I have not spoken to her since my infamous audition. But I’m hoping that her and Orlando tune in and that they root me on,” Trevor said. “I’m really excited for it.”

