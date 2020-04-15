Relive that time ‘Idol’s’ Katy Perry crushed hard on Trevor Holmes, now ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’s’ Jed clone

No one in the cast of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” is from any other “Bachelor” series, but one of them is from another reality show: Trevor Holmes.

The 29-year-old, who is basically the long-lost twin of “The Bachelorette’s” Jed Wyatt (not exactly a good thing since we all know how Season 15 ended), competed on “American Idol” two years ago during ABC’s first installment of the revived singing competition series. If his name doesn’t ring a bell, then maybe this will: He was the dude Katy Perry shamelessly flirted with during his audition (watch above).

To be fair, the entire judging panel was slobbering over Holmes’ bearded jawline, and Luke Bryan was the first to call him a “dreamboat.” But absolutely no one was more infatuated than Perry, who cut off Holmes mid-sentence as he was telling his heartstrings-tugging story (part-time construction worker trying to support his lupus-stricken mother) by declaring, “You’re so hot.”

“First of all, only hot guys are typically named Trevor. Trevor — he’s hot, he does construction on the side, and he loves his mom,” Perry continued as he turned more red than a tomato, before chastising him for calling her “ma’am.”

“I’m sorry,” he apologized. “I respect you so much.”

“Don’t respect me,” Perry shot back, letting everyone know where her thoughts were, as if it weren’t clear already.

Unfortunately for the pop star, who’s now engaged to and expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, Holmes had a girlfriend at the time, Sierra Nielsen, who hilariously jumped into her beau’s arms after he got a ticket to Hollywood before Perry could make her way over to do the same.

“It was really funny because when they asked me to run in, I was just beelining towards him because I was so excited for him and I had no idea that I even cut Katy off,” Nielsen said in a joint interview with Holmes on “Good Morning America” following the episode. “But we had so much fun, and Katy and I hugged, and we laughed about it. I even told her that we could share him.”

Things didn’t work out for Holmes on “Idol” or with Nielsen: He was cut before the top 24, and he and Nielsen eventually split.

Holmes, whose entire Jed-esque look and musical style was “triggering” for Hannah Brown, has found himself in another love triangle on “Listen to Your Heart,” facing off against Ryan for Jamie‘s affections — complete with dueling John Mayer songs! Holmes has won the first round, as Jamie gave him a rose over Ryan. Maybe he’ll have much happier ending here than on “Idol.”

