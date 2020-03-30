‘The Bachelor’ alum Michelle Money’s daughter is on life support after skateboarding accident

“The Bachelor” star Michelle Money‘s 15-year-old daughter Brielle is on life support following a skateboarding accident, the reality star revealed on Monday.

“Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull,” Money wrote alongside a photo of her daughter hooked up to various machines. “She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at [Utah’s] Primary Children’s Hospital.”

Calling the heartbreaking situation “the worst experience of my life,” Money, 39, implored parents to “ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK,” and thanked her neighbors who found Brielle. “Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time,” she wrote. “My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love.”

Money, who appeared on Brad Womack‘s second season headlining “The Bachelor” and later “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” also asked her followers to keep Brielle in their prayers.

“Please — I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so,” she continued. “She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it.”

Various Bachelor Nation alums left well wishes in Money’s comments, including Emily Maynard, JoJo Fletcher, Bob Guiney, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Clare Crawley, Jillian Harris, Chris Bukowski and Jared Haibon.

