‘Bachelor’ star Michelle Money says daughter’s ‘surgery went great’ after skateboarding accident

“The Bachelor” alum Michelle Money‘s 15-year-old daughter Brielle is on the mend after a successful surgery following a skateboarding accident that put her on life support.

“Surgery went great. Her numbers are in a really good place,” Money posted on Instagram Monday night. “Two more days to let the brain swell up and monitor until taking her off of sedation to see what we find. Thank you again for the prayers. You will never know.”

The post was accompanied by two charming pre-accident videos — taken two hours beforehand, Money says — of mother and daughter on a drink run and Brielle attempting to park the car. “We have so much fun together! She is my favorite human!” Money added. “I can’t wait to hear her laugh again!”

On Monday morning, Money announced that Brielle was on life support in the ICU after suffering “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull” from a skateboarding mishap. The teen was placed in a medically induced coma to reduce swelling on her brain. Money asked followers for prayers and implored parents to make sure their children wear helmets “even when they push back.”

In a midday update on Monday, Money, who’s also appeared on “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” said she was a “mess” while waiting for surgery and was reluctant to leave her daughter’s side, as the hospital had a “one parent at time” visitation rule due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too,” she wrote.

The Bachelor Nation star has received numerous messages of support from fans and fellow alums alike.

