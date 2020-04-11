Chris Harrison thinks ‘The Bachelor’ ‘wasn’t right’ for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s ‘love story’

No one knows exactly what’s going on between Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan since those photos surfaced two weeks ago and they started quarantining together. He says they aren’t dating yet (“yet” being the operative word), but their renewed connection makes it all the more surprising that Flanagan was eliminated in fifth place on “The Bachelor.” If you ask Chris Harrison, though, the show — aka the one they both knowingly joined to “find love” — was not the right venue for their burgeoning relationship.

“In all seriousness, they had this great chemistry even when they met before the show,” Harrison told “Access Hollywood,” referring to the two randomly meeting at a hotel before production started. “The show just wasn’t right for them. The show wasn’t right for Kelley and it didn’t help them foster that relationship, so maybe, just maybe his love story is not done.”

The host has no intel on Weber and Flanagan’s status, but believes the pilot that they are not officially a couple yet. Weber told Nick Viall on his podcast earlier this week that he’d “be extremely lucky and very happy” if they were to date in the future, but he’s “the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship” after his busted engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and short-lived reconciliation with Madison Prewett. He and Flanagan reconnected after twice running into each other over the last two months.

SEE Bachelor Peter Weber says he’s not dating Kelley Flanagan… yet: I’d be ‘very happy if that happened’

“Let’s just say this: He says they’re not together, and I believe him there,” Harrison said. “But they’re together. I think he’s being smart, he’s being prudent. He’s been through a lot. His family has been through a lot, so I think he’s trying to pump the breaks as much you can while you’re quarantining with a woman, but I think he’s trying to officially trying to say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna take it slow here,’ and that’s probably the smart thing to do.”

The good news for Flanagan is that she does not have to worry about winning Weber’s mom Barbara over because she already has. Barb apparently gushed to the lawyer how much she loved her and told her she was her “fave” at the “After the Final Rose” taping. “I know Barb would approve, because Barb was kind of starstruck when she met Kelley at the ‘After the Final Rose’ special, so it’s Barb approved, it’s Peter approved, it’s Bachelor Nation approved,” Harrison said.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions