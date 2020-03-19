Like all of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison was not surprised by Peter and Madison’s split: ‘Probably the best thing’

Remember when Chris Harrison had said that no one — not even Peter Weber himself — knew how “The Bachelor” would end this season? Well, now, no one — not even Chris Harrison himself — is surprised that Peter and Madison Prewett have already gone their separate ways.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday with his girlfriend and “Entertainment Tonight” host Lauren Zima, Harrison fielded questions from fans, one of which, naturally, was about his thoughts on MadiPete calling it quits two days after the finale aired last week.

“So many people have been asking me if I was surprised by Madison and Peter’s breakup. No! On the finale, she said, ‘We are on different pages in every way,'” Zima pointed out, before asking her beau, “Were you? I mean, were you surprised that they broke up less than two days after the finale?”

“No,” Harrison said matter-of-factly. “I mean, I think there were so many obstacles. If everything had gone perfect, they had a lot of obstacles to overcome. After his family dynamic melted down on live TV for everybody –“

“Which we did not want,” Zima interjected.

“No, it was horrible,” Harrison continued. “I felt terrible about that, I really did. I felt guilty because I felt like I was a part of that, and it was a terrible feeling. But no, they just had so many obstacles to overcome. In the best of circumstances, with what happened with the family, that was just way too much for anybody to handle. So, understandably, and probably the best thing to just go their separate ways, to be honest.”

No one had a better front-row seat to Peter and Madison’s turbulent relationship than the host himself, who witnessed the foster parent recruiter walk away from Peter in tears after he confessed to having sex with the other women during fantasy suites week against her ultimatum wishes, then saw her quit the show completely before the final rose ceremony, then watched Peter propose to Hannah Ann Sluss (after scaring him that she, too, might not come), and then facilitated a reunion between Madison and Peter when he went down to Alabama to see if she still had feelings for the pilot after he dumped Hannah Ann. Phew!

Oh, and of course, he was sitting right there when Barbara Weber ripped her own son and his, uh, “girlfriend” to shreds live on national television, closing with, “Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

Last Wednesday, Harrison shared that Peter was “visibly upset” after the finale, and he was unsure what the future held for the couple. “I don’t know where it goes from here. I know Peter was extremely upset and so was Madison,” he said. “I don’t know how Peter goes home. I fully expected to see him on my porch last night.”

The next night, the pair announced their split on Instagram.

