Peter and Madison break up just 2 days after the ‘Bachelor’ finale, so congratulations to Barb

In news that will surprise absolutely no one, Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have broken up — just two days after that wild season finale of “The Bachelor.” Congrats if you had money on two days. And to Barbara Weber too, of course.

The former couple posted simultaneous posts on Instagram late Thursday night announcing the split. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter wrote. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

He added: “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Peter also took “full responsibility” for the disaster of an ending to his relationship with Hannah Ann Sluss, who read him the riot act on the live “After the Final Rose” for proposing to her and then admitting he was still conflicted about Madison more than a month later. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” he said. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

In her post, Madison wrote that she learned the “importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace” through her experience on the show. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did,” she said. “@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

Peter and Madison are the fastest couple to break up in “Bachelor” history after the finale — most pairs last a couple of months — and there’s definitely no one more happy about this news than his mom Barb. Live shot of Barb:



Look, based on everything we’d seen — Peter waffling over everything, Madison’s steadfast faith and premarital sex beliefs, their different lifestyles, that non-ultimatum sex ultimatum, Madison leaving the freakin’ show — they were always going to have a tough road ahead to make it work, but Barb completely doomed them with her “I give zero f—s” laceration on “After the Final Rose.” Imagine going on national TV and hearing your own mother insult you and tell you that “everyone” knows it’s not going to work and that you have to “fail to succeed,” and all you could muster as a meager defense is “I love Madison, and that should be enough.”

And then imagine being Madison, having taken back this dude after walking away from him and he default-proposed to somebody, only to find out on live TV that his mother — and really, his whole family — flat-out despises you with every fiber of her being in a way that is not commensurate with the explanation given (Madison was three hours late to meet them, wasn’t as warm to Barb as Hannah Ann was, and was unsure about accepting a proposal in four days) and is basically ordering you guys to break up.

Whatever doubts Madison had about reconciling with Peter (and you know she definitely had some) were just amplified by Barb’s ruthless takedown. They already had a testy convo in Australia, and now she knows Barb loathes her and is not afraid to tell the whole world? A happily ever after seems as far-fetched as Peter making a clear-cut decision. But that was probably Barb’s plan all along. A true supervillain scheme.

And yes, Barb, who told “Life & Style” before the split that she would “absolutely not” apologize to Madison, is going to gloat about this. Shortly after the dual breakup announcement, Barb posted an Instagram video of her and two friends singing “Leaving on a Jet Plane” with the caption “Love you guys.” Shady as all out. The devil works hard, but Barb works harder.

