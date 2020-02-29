‘The Bachelor’s Peter wishes Madison told him about her premarital sex stance ‘a little bit sooner’

While fans of “The Bachelor” were well aware of Madison Prewett‘s faith and stance on premarital sex, Peter Weber was in the dark until the foster parent recruiter told him right before fantasy suite week that she’d might not be able to move forward with him if he were to sleep with the other women. Now, the pilot admits he wishes Madison had told him earlier.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Peter told “People.” “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share [whatever’s] on your heart.”

Madison told Peter that she didn’t want to give him an ultimatum, but “for me, actions speak louder than words.” During their date, Madison also revealed that she was saving herself for marriage, prompting Peter to share that he was “intimate” with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller, after which Madison excused herself.

Reiterating that he doesn’t think Madison gave him an ultimatum, Peter believes she told him because she “simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling.” “I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me,” he added. “But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

Peter tried in vain to get Madison to return to their date, but she ended up walking away. Monday’s episode will feature the conclusion of fantasy suite week with the rose ceremony, where Madison appears to be a no-show.

