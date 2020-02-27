Contrary to popular opinion, ‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter does not believe Madison gave him an ultimatum

Everyone and their mother think Madison Prewett gave Peter Weber an ultimatum — or as ABC’s promo peeps called it, a “suite ultimatum” — when she told him she wouldn’t be OK if he slept with the other women on “The Bachelor.” But not Peter.

“I don’t feel like it was an ultimatum. I don’t,” the pilot told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch above). “I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that’s what she did.”

Before Peter and the final three left for fantasy suites week in Gold Coast, Australia, Madison pulled him aside to tell him she’d be uncomfortable if he were to sleep with Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller. Though Peter pushed for clarification that Madison would not be willing to move forward if that were the case, she demurred and told him she didn’t want to give him an ultimatum. “In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum or tell you what you can or can’t do at all,” she said. “I hope you know that, I hope you know my heart. But for me, actions speak louder than words.”

SEE So… did Madison actually leave ‘The Bachelor’?

Later, during their date, Madison revealed that she didn’t believe in sex before marriage, prompting Peter to confess that he had been “intimate” with the other women. He apologized and begged her to stay, but she walked away in tears. And next week’s promo would have you believe that she’s a no-show at the rose ceremony.

“Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There’s no doubt about that,” Peter told “ET.” “But I can’t fault her for sharing her heart.”

During Monday’s episode, Peter also shared that he was in love with three women — something he still stands by despite the flak he’s gotten for his declaration. “I don’t know why [there’s been criticism]. If I wasn’t feeling it, I wouldn’t have said it,” he explained. “I’ve always been a firm believer the heart wants what it wants, and I think this experience for sure has shown me that there’s not just one soul mate out there. I think at some point in my life I used to think that and I’ve definitely been able to give my heart to more than one person, so it’s possible.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions