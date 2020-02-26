Chris Harrison continues to troll Bachelor Nation: Peter and producer Julie LaPlaca have an ‘intimate relationship’

Since no one knows how Peter Weber‘s journey on “The Bachelor” ends, one of the most popular conspiracy theories is that he ends up with producer Julie LaPlaca, based on a bunch of Instagram posts of them together. Robert Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, has already declined to confirm or deny, and now Chris Harrison is getting in on the action.

The host already trolled Bachelor Nation last week when he Instagrammed a photo of himself, Peter and Julie on an airport escalator together, with the cheeky caption, “Knowin nothin in life but to be legit… New album cover came out great!”

“Actually, I didn’t mean to do anything other than [show] the fact that we spend a lot time together. We travel the world together,” Harrison told “Access” (watch above). “Julie — an an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us — works on the show, so she’s with Peter and she’s with all of us.”

Yeah, Chris, we know, but, as host Kit Hoover pressed, is she with him?

“I’ll just say this: It’s an intimate relationship. You spend that much time together, we all get close. Sometimes those lines get blurred,” he deadpanned.

Before anyone flips out that this is confirmation Pete and Jules are together, Harrison was gleefully trolling again. In another interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” he was a tad more dismissive of the rumor. “Far be it for me to ruin anything towards the end of the season. But… seems much ado about nothing to me,” he said. “Unless I just don’t know, which is possible. “Clearly that’s not what we’re there to do. That’s not the story we’re trying to create. I think it’s a wild story. But maybe it’s just crazy enough to be true!”

That’s not unlike what Mills previously said. “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” he said. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But it is crazy.”

