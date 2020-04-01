‘The Bachelor’s’ Chris Harrison is all for a Peter Weber-Kelley Flanagan romance (if they are, indeed, dating)

Chris Harrison would officiate a potential Hannah Brown–Tyler Cameron wedding, but what about a Peter Weber–Kelley Flanagan one? Well, we don’t know, but he does support the pair if they are actually together.

Asked by “People” about Peter and Kelley’s well-documented, social distancing-flouting rendezvous on the Chicago Riverwalk last week, the “Bachelor” host said he just wants anyone and everyone in Bachelor Nation to find love. “I would just say this, and not about any specific couple, but if any of these people can find love, if any of them find a great stable relationship that makes each other happy, then God bless them,” he said. “If you’ve learned anything from our show, it’s that love comes in crazy ways, and Lauren [Zima] and I have found the same thing in our own private life.”

Kelley was an early favorite on “The Bachelor” due to the bond she and Peter already shared from randomly meeting in a hotel before production started. Peter cut her in fifth place and went on to, of course, break up with both of his finalists, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, after an engagement and the briefest of reconciliations, respectively. If Peter and Kelley are the real deal, Harrison noted that the pilot wouldn’t be the first Bachelor to end up with a contestant who wasn’t the winner.

SEE ‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter and Kelley were spotted getting flirty in Chicago like there isn’t a pandemic going on

“So, however you find it, when you run into it, if everybody’s happy and safe, man, good on you,” he continued. “Because it’s tough to find. It’s crazy to find. And when you look at the Arie [Luyendyk Jr.]s of the world or the Jason Mesnicks of the world, and even Colton [Underwood], and how they found love in such an unconventional way, and all the twists and turns, there’s no one way. There’s no magic pill. So however these people find it, good on them and I wish them the best.”

Zima, an “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent, added that she spoke to Kelley on March 11, the day after the infamously tense “After the Final Rose” taping, and the lawyer told her about meeting Peter’s mother Barbara. Barb has already given Kelley her seal of approval, calling her her “fave.”

“Kelly said that Barb was so excited to meet her [at ‘After the Final Rose’] and said she loved her so much,” Zima recalled. “And I think if we know anything about Peter, we know that his family is very important to him. His parents’ opinions are very important to him. So, if Mom loves Kelley, then maybe that means something.”

SEE Nope, ‘The Bachelor’s’ Hannah Ann Sluss ‘wasn’t really surprised’ by those photos of Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Harrison and Zima have been hosting nightly Instagram Live chats for Bachelor Nation to encourage social distancing and self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s all the more ironic that Peter, who had been quarantining at his parents’ house in Los Angeles, and Kelley were caught getting flirty and definitely closer than six feet apart in public. The two, who were also out with “Bachelorette” alum Dustin Kendrick, received backlash for their recalcitrant behavior.

“I would say to anybody, no matter if you’re a part of my ‘Bachelor’ family or any family, be smart, social distance,” Harrison implored. “If you’re feeling any kind of symptoms, self-quarantine — you have to respect this. I can only urge the governors, politicians, and local authorities and everybody to take this seriously. Take it more seriously than you think you should. And one of the best quotes I heard early on was, ‘If you think you’re doing too much and going too far, that’s probably just about right.’ This should be uncomfortable, how much we are self-distancing and quarantining.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions