‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan (and Barb) are ‘very, very happy’ together

Peter Weber‘s season of “The Bachelor” was messy as all out, but post-show, he’s happier than ever now that he’s dating fifth-place finisher Kelley Flanagan.

“I’m extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I’m just very hopeful for the future,” Weber told Chris Harrison on Monday’s “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever,” before bringing in Flanagan. “This is my girl.”

“It’s been crazy, but I’m very, very happy with this one,” he added.

The couple confirmed they were dating in April, a month after Weber’s wild finale that included him dumping Hannah Ann Sluss to reconcile with Madison Prewett, of which his mom, Barb, did not approve. Weber and Prewett split two days later, and two weeks later, the pilot was spotted in Flanagan’s hometown of Chicago.

They’ve since switched quarantine locations to Los Angeles, where Weber lives with his parents. “[Flanagan’s] moving into my parents’ house,” he joked.

“We are just really excited for the future. When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. I’d love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully fingers crossed that’s in our future,” he shared. “And just enjoy each other. It’s been great.”

To be fair, Barb definitely would not mind if Flanagan were to move in. “It’s a dream come true,” she gushed about her son’s girlfriend after doing a cheer of her name. “I love her. I love her so much, and she’s the daughter that I’ve always wanted.”

Weber thanked Bachelor Nation for sticking by him “and all my craziness” as he figured things out. “I remember going in, and I wanted that love story more than anything, and I can honestly say, it worked out in the end,” he said. “So, thank you.”

