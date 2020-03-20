‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ was inspired by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s steamy Oscar performance

It’s been almost 18 months since “A Star Is Born” was released, but its impact is still reverberating.

During his new nightly Instagram Live Group Date chats in quarantine on Thursday, Chris Harrison explained to guest and Bachelor Nation staple Nick Viall that “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” the upcoming musical spin-off of “The Bachelor,” was born after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s sultry performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars last year.

“You know that moment at the Oscars when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were together and we all thought they’re gonna drop to the floor and just make love? That’s the premise of the show,” the host stated.

“Does anyone play the piano and drop to the floor and make love?” Viall asked.

“Well, that’s the premise of the show: Could we create that chemistry in love but also in music? That’s the whole premise of the show and what a great premise for a show. It’s genius,” Harrison replied. “I have to give it up to [creator] Mike Fleiss. It truly is genius to have ‘A Star Is Born’ meets ‘The Bachelor.'”

Premiering Monday, April 13, “Listen to Your Heart” features a bunch of single musicians who will be judged on solo and duet performances until there is one couple left standing. Time to take an over/under on the number of “Shallow” covers. Just please let someone perform the Ass Song too.

“It’s so good. You’re gonna love it,” Harrison told Viall. “It’s eerily familiar for ‘Bachelor’ fans, but with this amazing twist. It’s so damn good.”

“I have no doubt. You guys make great TV,” the Season 21 Bachelor and two-time “Bachelorette” runner-up said. “You’ve never had a stinker. People love music and people love love. I don’t see how it’s not gonna be entertaining.”

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

