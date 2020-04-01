‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ premiere will be full of the messy drama you know and love

“The Bachelor Summer Games” may be canceled, but the next “Bachelor” spin-off will soon be upon us: “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premieres Monday, April 13, and the musical series sounds like it’s definitely going to deliver on all the messy drama Bachelor Nation can’t get enough of — backed by a great soundtrack.

ABC has released details about the series premiere which will find, as it puts it, “20 hot, single musicians — 12 men and eight women” moving in together to “find their musical soul mate and a lasting partnership” (meet the cast above). Among the storylines in the premiere: Brandon and Sheridan will “attempt to serenade the same woman”; Rudi dodges a kiss in the hot tub, sending mixed messages to her suitor; and Jamie makes out with two bachelors, Ryan and Trevor.

Things get more complicated when Ryan receives the first date card and takes Jamie on a date to record a duet of John Mayer‘s “Gravity” with his producer John Alagía at Capitol Records. There better be a Trevor Cam during this entire segment.

The second date card goes to Matt, who shocks Rudi — who was fully expecting to be picked — by taking another lady to a Plain White Tees concert. So, yeah, not much different from OG “Bach” except that these people can sing.

At the first cocktail party, the women will hand out roses. If you can’t do the math, eight couples will be paired and four men will be sent home. The stakes are so high! Two dudes will serenade Julia in hopes of receiving a rose, while Jamie will be torn between Ryan and Trevor. And yes, Rudi and Matt will “clash.” Why do we feel like Rudi will be the villainess of the season? But before the door can hit the four guys on the way out, new cast members will arrive to stir up more musical drama. (Last month, ABC announced a cast of 23 crooning singles.)

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

