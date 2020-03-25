‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart’ will work like another spin-off

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” is the latest addition to the “Bachelor” franchise, but the musical spin-off is more akin to another spin-off than the mothership series “The Bachelor,” according to Chris Harrison.

“It really is more of a ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ the women giving roses to the men, and then some men going home, and the men giving roses and some of the women go home,” the host told Parade.com. “And all the while, there is music in the background, and they’re trying to figure out who they could sing with, but it really is more about those types of rose ceremonies and it is a traditional rose ceremony that you would see in ‘Bachelor in Paradise.‘”

Inspired by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s sizzling performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars, “Listen to Your Heart” features singing singles trying to find the perfect partner in both life and music. The focus is still on the relationships, and contestants will be allowed to pick and swap partners initially. As the season progresses, more emphasis will be placed on their performances, and judges will eliminate people.

“As these performances and these relationships get more and more serious, there’s a lot more on the line,” Harrison said. “Then it really does become about these performances, and can these couples have it all? Can you have a relationship, have that chemistry on stage but also perform?”

The last couple standing will win, well, hopefully each other’s hearts and possibly a recording contract. “The goal of this is a couple to find true love, but then also have this amazing duet that will earn this prize package that we put together. I won’t reveal everything that’s in this prize package,” Harrison teased. “But it is to go out and perform, record music and to become a real duet, a professional singing duet.”

Though the “Bachelor” franchise has produced some of the most dramatic moments in reality TV history, Harrison was surprised by how the extra musical element changed the tone of a formula they know so very well. “What the music added was this layer of emotion and vulnerability that I did not anticipate,” he explained. “Because going through ‘The Bachelor/Bachelorette,’ you open your heart, and it’s difficult, it’s raw, and it’s a very uncomfortable place for many to go. But on top of that, to bare all as far as your talent, your singing, that is another level of intimacy where you really have to go there. And so, you’re really exposed in this show.”

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

