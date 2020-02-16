Peter’s ex Merissa Pence knows ‘The Bachelor’s’ Victoria F. and she’s here to spill the tea: ‘She literally has no respect for anybody’

Victoria’s secret is going to be revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” by a mystery woman, whose identity is not so mysterious anymore.

According to Reality Steve, Merissa Pence, Peter Weber‘s ex, drops by to warn him about Victoria Fuller‘s shady past, and you don’t even have to wait until Monday for the hot goss because Merissa has spilled (some of) the beans to “Us Weekly.” While she doesn’t confirm that she shows up in Monday’s episode — but that would explain why Peter looks shocked to see the mystery lady when she arrives — she does reveal how she and Victoria know each other and why she doesn’t trust her.

After dating Peter for five months in 2012, Merissa says she and Victoria met years later through mutual friends in Virginia Beach, and Victoria did not exactly made a great first impression. But it was a memorable first impression all right. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends,” Merissa tells “Us Weekly.”

Characterizing their relationship as a “forced friendship,” Merissa says the two would hang out socially because Merissa became friends with Victoria’s BFF. “I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her,” she says.

But things took a turn once Victoria was cast as one of Peter’s bachelorettes. According to Merissa, who says she never asked Victoria not to go on TV and date her ex, the medical sales rep started acting like a diva at a friend’s birthday party. “It turned into the Victoria Fuller show because it was three weeks out that she was about to leave for ‘The Bachelor’ and she just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy,” Merissa states. “Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful.

“She’s like, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I was just like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ So that just really rubbed me the wrong way,” she continues. “And from then on … I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don’t want to be associated with that.’”

Merissa, who is a marketing coordinator and a kickboxing instructor, claims that Victoria’s shy persona on the show is all an act because she’s the polar opposite in real life. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet,” she says. “And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

Whatever she tells Peter on the show, he confronts Victoria about it, but as seen in the promo, it predictably does not go well. Safe to say though that Victoria will not be happy to see Merissa.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

