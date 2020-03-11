‘The Bachelor’: Where are they now? Who immediately split? Who are still together?

Since its 2002 premiere, “The Bachelor” has given love, tears, wine, a bunch of spin-offs, and lots and lots of drama to Bachelor Nation. But for the titular Bachelors and the ladies vying for their hearts, most haven’t had a happily ever after. The show has only resulted in three marriages so far, with most relationships only lasting a few months.

And those three come with an asterisk because for two of them, they wed their runners-up, not the women they chose and proposed to initially. So yeah, that means, only one Bachelor wed the woman he picked on the show.

Then there’s the time that Brad Womack pulled a Kelly Taylor and picked neither of his finalists on Season 11. The only two-time Bachelor, he returned in Season 15 and did make a choice that time, but alas, it did not last.

Needless to say, the odds don’t favor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett, which is probably music to his mom Barbara‘s ears. But let’s not be pessimistic. His finale was actually unprecedented, so maybe he and his lucky lady will defy the odds IRL as well. Plus, while Season 23 star Colton Underwood and his winner, Cassie Randolph, are not engaged or married, they’re still together, so that’s four successful couplings at the moment.

Take a trip down memory lane with our photo gallery above of every “Bachelor” so far to see whom they chose and what happened after the real life kicked in.

