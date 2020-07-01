Clare Crawley is inheriting the ‘Bachelorette Bible’ from Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin

Clare Crawley is about to start her “Bachelorette” journey — but not without some help from her fellow leads. Former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin revealed on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast Tuesday, on which Crawley was a guest, that there is a Bachelorette Bible that will soon be passed down to the Season 16 star.

“Right before you hopped on I did a little digging in a bunch of boxes in my apartment and I found the Bachelorette Bible that Rachel, Kaitlyn [Bristowe] and JoJo [Fletcher] made for me,” Kufrin told Crawley. “I met them Night 1, before I met the guys, and they gave me the Bachelorette Bible.”

The book contains pearls of wisdom that the leads have learned from their experiences. “They have some great things written in here,” Kufrin continued. “I think we need to add our own and write some more stuff in and then I’ll send it to you. This was so good to carry on and pass down.”

The Bachelorette Bible, however, did not make it into the hands of last season’s star, Hannah Brown. “I don’t know why we didn’t give it to [her],” Kufrin said.

“I blame you because you had it and you didn’t give it to Hannah,” Lindsay told Kufrin, who shifted the blame to her mother “because it was in her basement for the past two years.”

Lindsay also shared some advice on the podcast with Crawley that she got from a producer the first day. “I remember a producer said to me, ‘Give it time and be open because there really are some great men.’ And that was the best advice I could get,” she said. “Truly be open to everybody that comes through because you will be beautifully surprised at the men you meet on your season.”

Crawley’s season is expected to start production soon after a nearly four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will film in one isolated location with the cast and crew living on set while taking strict safety precautions, including testing and regular temperature checks. There will also be a quarantine period before shooting begins. It’s unclear where the location is, but according to “Variety,” it’s in Southern California, not the show’s typical location of Los Angeles County, which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

