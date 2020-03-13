Chris Harrison defends Clare Crawley’s young ‘Bachelorette’ suitors: ‘Age is a rather dubious marker’

Clare Crawley, who turns 39 on March 20, is the oldest lead of “The Bachelorette” yet, and many fans assumed her crop of suitors would be in her age range. When the cast was revealed on Wednesday, it was a different story, as 23 of the 32 contestants are in their 20s. But Chris Harrison believes it’s NBD because age ain’t nothing but a number.

“I don’t think in the grand scheme of things [age] matters overall,” Harrison told “People.” “I think age is a rather dubious marker. I think a lot of it has to do with where you are in your life, your experiences, all the things you bring to the table.”

For the record, Crawley, who thinks her age will be an asset, has said she has no problem dating younger men and is more concerned if the younger guys are ready for her. Eight of the contestants are in their 30s and just one is in his 40s, a 42-year-old. The youngest is a 23-year-old.

“I know Clare has never dated an older man, and she does like younger men. There are men in their 30s, there are men in their 20s, so we’ll see who she clicks with,” Harrison added.

The franchise, which has received backlash for its predominantly young casts — including Peter Weber‘s group of early twentysomethings on “The Bachelor” — over the years, bucked tradition and announced Crawley’s casting a week early on “Good Morning America” rather than on “After the Final Rose” in hopes of spurring older men to apply. But casting for the season, which starts production on Friday, had already been in motion, and had attracted mostly younger men, Rob Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, told “The Hollywood Reporter.” (ABC also announced the casting of Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette, early in 2017 to draw non-white applicants, but that was a month before production began.)

“Most of the submissions were based on what they thought and they thought probably the Bachelorette would be coming from Weber’s season,” Mills said. “That’s why we announced Clare kind of early and we met with her earlier. So we did get some [older] men there. But Clare has also gone on the record to say she dates younger men. All the men are going in with their eyes wide open. They know who it is and they’re all excited. So, I think it’s going to be good.”

