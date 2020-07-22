Clare Crawley’s rejected ‘Bachelorette’ men have some things to say: ‘Found a slightly more diverse hangout’

As part of its recasting, “The Bachelorette” flew in extra guys in case someone tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the group to a whopping 42 men. Not all made the final cut before production on Clare Crawley‘s season started on Friday, and, well, they’re speaking out about it.

The fan account @Bachelornation.Scoop on Instagram compiled posts from a handful of axed suitors who were clearly not under a gag order preventing them from talking about their short-lived “Bachelorette” experience. The rejected men include Collins Youngblood, Tien Yang, Alex Brusiloff, Josh Elledge and Ellis Matthews.

“First and foremost, I want to thank @bacheloretteabc for this amazing experience. For those who do not know, I was recently cut from the show and I respect their decision,” Youngblood wrote. “Please do not ask me on why I was cut. Most importantly, I want to thank all of my friends, colleagues, and family for their advice and support through this process. Love you guys and this is only the beginning.”

Yang took a dig at the franchise and its diversity problems with an Instagram Story of a sunset and the caption, “Found a slightly more diverse hangout.”

“Really disappointed that you’re not going to be on Clare’s season. It would’ve been nice to see Asian representation in the bachelor pool,” a commenter wrote under Yang’s post of a photo of himself and friends.

“Agreed, I’m rooting for Joe,” Yang replied, referring to Joe Park, another contestant of Asian descent who apparently made the cut. “I guess 1 of 32 slots is progress lol.”

Yang’s reply also implies that the final cast consists of 32 men, which makes sense since that was the number of the original cast announced in March. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the show, which also took heat for casting 23 twentysomethings for 39-year-old Crawley, underwent recasting. Last week, it unveiled the 42 men, 17 of whom were in the original cast.

Youngblood and Yang were two of the newbies. Brusiloff, Elledge and Matthews were in the OG 32, so that’s gotta tough, going from being guaranteed a spot in March to surviving the recast, only to fall short at the last second.

Brusiloff confused fans with a mask-wearing selfie and the caption “Covid -2, Alex -0.” He then clarified in a video that he does not have coronavirus, writing, “And also, no I didn’t make it to the rose ceremony. It’s all a mystery. #BachelorRejects”

It’s unclear who made the final cast. “The Bachelorette” has since removed the gallery of the 42 men from its Facebook page.

Season 16 is filming in one closed-off location, the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. The cast and crew arrived earlier this month to quarantine and will be regularly tested for COVID-19.

“The Bachelorette” is slated to air on Tuesdays at 8/7c in the fall, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

