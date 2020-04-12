‘The Bachelorette’ is plotting a new filming schedule that is very optimistic

Chris Harrison has stated multiple times that “The Bachelorette” is TPTB’s top priority to get off the ground once the coronavirus pandemic is over — and they are indeed planning out a new filming schedule for the postponed 16th season starring Clare Crawley.

With the unpredictability of the virus, there is no set date to resume production, but according to Reality Steve, producers are optimistic they could start up again by summer, so now they’re hoping to film the entire season at a resort for five weeks between July and August with an eye on a September premiere. That means there’d be no travel, no exotic locations, no hometown dates — nothing outside the resort. So they’d basically go from quarantining at home to quarantining at a resort with strangers.

“I have learned that ‘The Bachelorette’ is looking to film the entire [season] in one location,” Reality Steve revealed on his podcast. “That means all the dates, and the cocktail parties, and rose ceremonies, and the cast would all live in one resort for the whole time of filming. Zero travel. And I’m talking about — that certainly seems to me, from what I was told — they’re never leaving wherever they’re going. Now, I don’t know the location, because what I’m told is they are out scouting right now for a resort to accept them for a five-week filming in July and into August, and it would air in September.”

A typical “Bachelorette” season films from March to May with a May premiere. This season was scheduled to start shooting on March 13 — the day Warner Bros., which produces the franchise, shut down production on its shows — and was scheduled to premiere on May 18.

According to the spoiler guru, producers have already started reaching out to resorts to find one that would agree to close off to the public so the “Bachelorette” cast and crew of about 200 people can have the place to themselves. They would also test everyone for COVID-19 prior to filming.

“Basically, what I’ve heard is they would get there and everybody would be tested,” Reality Steve shared. “And once everybody passes the test, assuming everybody passes their test, since they’re never leaving that area, they don’t have to worry about testing and testing every week or two.”

He added that he does not know if this is the producers’ only plan, just that it’s a plan. If they are unable to find a resort, he also does not know if producers have another backup plan or if they’ll put the season on hold. “It’s certainly an interesting concept and certainly makes sense health-wise that this is really the only way they can do it,” he said.

Assuming it’s safe to film again by summer and this plan moves forward, the “Bachelor” franchise would be on a tight schedule for the rest of the year. “Bachelor in Paradise” usually films in June in Mexico for an August premiere, but between “The Bachelorette” and travel restrictions, its fate is up in the air. “The Bachelor” normally shoots from September to November with a January premiere, so “Bachelorette” post-production would run up against it. But since “The Bachelor” has the longest post-production of all the shows, it could probably afford to be delayed a few weeks.

ABC has already canceled “The Bachelor Summer Games,” its Olympics counterprogramming, after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021.

