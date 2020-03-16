‘The Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley has the right perspective after production is delayed due to coronavirus

“The Bachelorette” was one of hundreds of shows and films whose production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Bachelorette herself is taking it all in stride and looking at the bigger, more important picture.

“Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” Clare Crawley wrote on Instagram. “We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! 😉❤️xoxo”

Season 16 was scheduled to start filming last Friday, but Warner Bros., which produces the series, suspended and postponed production on all of its programs in response to the global pandemic. Though the studio did not specify a new production start date, Chris Harrison said in an Instagram video that the hiatus will be at least two weeks, after which they will reassess the situation.

“To my friend, Clare, you’re still my Bachelorette, and hopefully we’re still going to have the opportunity to help you find love and make this work,” he said.

Rob Mills, ABC’s head of alternative programming, added on Twitter: “We need to be safe and sane, #Bachelornation but will keep working 24/7 to get back on track as soon as we can!! And don’t forget we still have #LTYH coming Easter Monday!!” (The “Bachelor” spin-off “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” premieres on April 13.)

The series had already been taking precaution and made concessions before production was postponed, including eliminating international travel. At the moment, “The Bachelorette” is still scheduled to premiere on Monday, May 18 on ABC.

