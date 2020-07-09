Where is Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ season filming?

“The Bachelorette” is heading to the desert. Season 16, starring Clare Crawley, will film at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, not the nearby Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage as previously reported.

Reality Steve first identified the Ritz-Carlton as the possible location almost two weeks ago, but corrected himself on Wednesday as Crawley’s suitors arrived.

“Right area, wrong resort,” he tweeted. “Clare and her guys will be filming her season exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, CA, not the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs. The guys are arriving today.”

(SPOILER UPDATE): Right area, wrong resort. Clare and her guys will be filming her season exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club (@LaQuintaResort) in La Quinta, CA, not the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs. The guys are arriving today. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 8, 2020

A popular spot during Coachella, the resort is closed to the public and set to reopen on Sept. 3, by which time “The Bachelorette” ought to be done filming.

ENTERTAINMENT CHECK: looks like the @BacheloretteABC is filming the next season here in La Quinta at the @LaQuintaResort! The crew is setting up this afternoon and the area is, of course, blocked off to the public. @RealitySteve 📸: @Papi_Nezzy pic.twitter.com/6QUnK6wQ1M — Angela Chen KESQ (@AngelaWChen) July 8, 2020

Delayed by COVID-19, the season will film in one location for its entirety. The cast and crew, who will live on location for the duration of the shoot, will be quarantined first and will undergo regular testing and temperature checks. Reality Steve previously reported that the cast and crew were scheduled to arrive around July 9-10 with filming expected to being around July 17.

On Wednesday, Crawley posted an empowering quote from author Ruby Dahl on Instagram about finding her “true self” in what is likely her final social media post before filming begins.

“The Bachelorette” is slated to air on Tuesdays at 8/7c in the fall, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

