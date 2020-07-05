Looks like ‘The Bachelorette’ will film at this location very, very soon

Say goodbye to the Bachelor Mansion for now. After having been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” starring Clare Crawley, is set to start production shortly in a new isolated location — and it may be this place.

Last week, “Variety” reported that the show will film in Southern California instead of its usual locale of Los Angeles County. Reality Steve has since unearthed the Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage, outside of Palm Springs, as the location, noting that the resort’s booking calendar has been blocked off between June 26 and Aug. 27. The spoiler guru, of course, was the first to report way back in April about the show’s new game plan to film the season over five weeks in July and August in a closed-off location with COVID-19 testing and no travel.

“Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I’m hearing as of the last couple days,” Reality Steve tweeted. “This is the booking calendar for the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage as of today. Blocked off until end of Aug, which is when her season would be done filming.”

(SPOILER) Obviously plans can change, maybe stuff gets pushed back, but that is what I’m hearing as of the last couple days. This is the booking calendar for the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage as of today. Blocked off until end of Aug, which is when her season would be done filming. pic.twitter.com/UFW6DKcJzs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 26, 2020

SEE Everything to know about Clare Crawley’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Kelly Steward, the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, told “The Desert Sun,” “We are aware of some misreporting about the use of our resort to film an upcoming show. We have no information about this happening at our resort. We do, however, look forward to welcoming guests back on August 28 when we reopen.”

The cast and crew, who will live on location for the duration of the shoot, will be quarantined first, after which they will undergo regular testing and temperature checks. According to Reality Steve, Crawley, the cast and crew are scheduled to arrive around July 9-10 with filming expected to being around July 17.

(SPOILER): I’m hearing that Clare, cast, & crew will arrive in Palm Springs, CA around July 9th/10th, everyone will be quarantined for a week, then filming will begin around the 17th. The resort where the whole season will be filmed, I believe, is the Ritz Carlton Rancho Mirage. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 26, 2020

Bachelor Nation knows this won’t be the first time the hotel has been used by the franchise: OG Bachelorette Trista Rehn wed her pick, Ryan Sutter, on Dec. 6, 2003, in front of TV cameras on the property, then known as The Lodge at Rancho Mirage.

If everything goes according to plan — which is absolutely no guarantee with COVID-19 cases spiking in California — “The Bachelorette” will premiere sometime in the fall in its new timeslot on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions