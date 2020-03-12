Meet the 32 men vying for Clare Crawley’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’

If you still haven’t recovered from Peter Weber‘s bonkers finale of “The Bachelor,” here’s something that may help you move on quickly: the new cast of “The Bachelorette.”

ABC unveiled the 32 men competing for Clare Crawley‘s heart on Season 16 on its Facebook page Wednesday. Bachelor Nation ought to recognize one of the dudes: Matt James, the BFF and roommate of Season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron. Maybe he’ll be able to go one step further than his pal.

Crawley turns 39 on March 20 and is the oldest Bachelorette ever, but the TPTB has assembled a pretty young cast, as they’re wont to do. The youngest contestant is 23-year-old James C. and the oldest is 42-year-old Bret E., who is the only one in his 40s. There are eight men in their 30s, with only two over 35. The rest are in their 20s.

Crawley, who finished second on Season 18 of “The Bachelor” in 2014, said on “Good Morning America” last week that she has no age preference and has been “known to date younger guys,” and it’ll just be a matter of fact if these young’uns can keep up with her. “I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age,” she said. “So I feel like that would be more of an issue than me with them because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age. I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that, to me, is what’s important.”

As far as names, there are two Matts — Matt G. is the other — and two Blakes whose last names start with M, so they’re full-named here. Let’s hope everyone calls them by their full names the entire season.

Meet the men in the gallery above. “The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, May 18 at 8/7c on ABC.

