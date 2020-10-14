Clare Crawley continues to play coy as ‘The Bachelorette’ drops its most dramatic trailer ever

Clare Crawley knows what you want and she’s not going to give it to you. ABC has not confirmed “The Bachelorette’s” worst-kept secret that Crawley quits partway through Season 16 after finding love early and is replaced by Tayshia Adams, so the hairstylist definitely was not going to do so on the day of the long-awaited premiere.

“A lot of stuff happened on this season and I feel like it would not be doing it any justice if I was to give any of it away to you,” Crawley told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday when she was asked about the rumors (watch above).

She also wouldn’t say if she’s currently in love. “I am in love with life right now,” she specified. “Things are really good. It’s good not being in quarantine. I’ll tell you that. … Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Are you happy? Are you happy? and I keep telling everybody, like, I was happy going into this. So, whatever came about it, I’m happy now. Things are well on my end.”

While ABC is keeping shut, it is having a blast trolling fans with all of its teasers that all but confirm what everyone already knows. The network dropped a new trailer Monday night to cue up what is actually the most dramatic season ever that includes Crawley meeting her rumored “The One,” Dale Moss, about whom she says, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.” Things escalate to the point when one suitor tries to slander the 39-year-old by bringing up her age, saying he expected more from “the oldest Bachelorette.” (He’s definitely not getting a rose.) Crawley: “I’m the oldest Bachelorette … because I didn’t settle for men like that!”

Fifteen of the dudes contemplate a walkout after seemingly trying in vain to “warn” her about Moss. “In the 18 years I’ve been doing this show, we’ve never dealt with anything like this,” host Chris Harrison tells the guys. “I can’t even fathom how you guys are gonna process this.”

“Do we get a new Bachelorette in here?” one of them asks.

In a one-on-one with a teary Crawley, Harrison tells her, “The path that we’re on now, it doesn’t end well for you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations, you’ve just blown up ‘The Bachelorette.'”

“The Bachelorette” premieres Tuesday 8/7c on ABC.

