Chris Harrison confirms Clare Crawley’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ is ‘still casting’ during postponement

Sorry, “The Bachelorette” Season 16 men, we hardly knew ya. Actually we didn’t at all. A day after he and Bachelorette star Clare Crawley suggested the show might recast some of the contestants during the coronavirus production shutdown, Chris Harrison confirmed that casting was indeed ongoing.

“As I said last night, the chances for everybody to put their life on hold to be able to come back again [are] very slim, so yeah, we are still casting,” the host said on Instagram Live on Wednesday. “So if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here, [apply].”

On Tuesday, Crawley encouraged men to continue to apply on Instagram Live. Shortly afterwards, Harrison — who’s doing nightly Instagram Lives (or as he dubs them, group dates) with his girlfriend, “Entertainment Tonight” host Lauren Zima, to encourage fans to stay at home — said that he’s “all for” recasting because it would certainly be unrealistic to expect all previously cast and announced 32 men to be able to take time off again for the show whenever production begins. The season was scheduled to start filming last Friday before Warner Bros., which produces the shows, halted production on all its shows.

Crawley, who joined Harrison and Zima on their Wednesday night chat, revealed that her dress was being fitted when they got word that production was postponed. “I’m bummed to be honest. I’m bummed, but I’m also feeling, like I do with everything else, there’s a reason for everything, so maybe this was put on hold for some divine reason,” she said. “I know it’s an awful thing that’s going on right now, but I feel like it’s only to our advantage to maybe have other people or switch things up or I don’t know.”

“I hear you, girl,” Harrison replied.

Crawley, who turns 39 on Friday and is the oldest Bachelorette lead, also discussed the youthfulness of her original suitors. Of the 32, 23 are in their 20s, with the youngest being a 23-year-old and the oldest a 42-year-old, leaving many fans disappointed that TPTB didn’t cast men in the hairstylist’s age range. One of them was “Bachelor” alum Michelle Money, who implored Crawley and producers to, well, do better.

“She was putting me on blast. She was like, ‘Clare, you need to get guys your age,'” Crawley said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Michelle, I date younger guys.’ … And she’s like, ‘No, we need to put it in the universe right now.’ And I’m like, ‘Let’s call it in, girl, let’s call it in.’ Because that’s the truth. Maybe a lot of guys, with the timing of it, won’t be able to come back, not bashing any guys or putting down any guys, but different circumstances.”

